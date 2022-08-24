Nicole Kidman’s latest photos have everyone saying the same thing

In her last roles, she even had to become superhuman. Nicole Kidman is set to play a role in DC’s upcoming “Aquaman” movie. When some pointed out that she may be a bit young for her role as mother to Aquaman (played by 43-year-old Jason Momoa), Kidman he cleared the air confidently. “In the world of superheroes, everything balances out,” she told the Mirror. “Atlanna doesn’t really age.”

Playing an eternal mermaid can be a daunting task for most 55-year-olds, but Kidman consistently demonstrates that he is up to the task.

She has been very open about her diet and exercise routines over the years, placing an emphasis on not being too restrictive. “I eat almost anything, but everything in moderation,” she shared with the Los Angeles Times. She broke things down a bit more specifically for women’s health. “I’m not someone who believes in denial,” she explained. “It’s walking down a path that is ultimately 80 percent healthy, 20 percent…sometimes it comes down to 70.” She also shared that she loves to run, bike, do yoga, and meditate.

One thing is for sure: you have found your perfect routine. The latest photos from the magazine Kidman they had us all in awe and the Internet had a lot to say.

Nicole Kidman dazzled in her photo shoot for Perfect magazine

Perfect Magazine set the internet on fire when they published a sneak peek of the photo shoot of Nicole Kidman on his Instagram. The image, which shows the actor flexing in designer Diesel clothing, perfectly showcases the muscle and stone-cold determination of Kidman. The stunned commentators made it perfectly clear that, even decades after his career, Kidman still has it. “Hands down the best session he’s ever done,” one fan wrote.

Kidman He also seemed happy with the photos, taking to his own account to share more images. Fans couldn’t get enough of the actors’ poses and physiques. Fellow actress Naomi Watts provided some enthusiasm: “Wow, all these photos!! And those perfect abs!!!” If there was any doubt that Kidman was able to play a timeless character, those fears have been firmly squashed. “Was thinking this was a 97-98 flashback! Wow,” someone shared.

Others thought her new look was worthy of a movie of its own. “I need to see her in a BIG sci-fi movie now!” a fan wrote. Twitter was equally amazed, with one fan tweeting: “We need a movie for this character ASAP.”