Nicole Kidman’s latest photos have everyone saying the same thing

In her last roles, she even had to become superhuman. Nicole Kidman is set to play a role in DC’s upcoming “Aquaman” movie. When some pointed out that she may be a bit young for her role as mother to Aquaman (played by 43-year-old Jason Momoa), Kidman he cleared the air confidently. “In the world of superheroes, everything balances out,” she told the Mirror. “Atlanna doesn’t really age.”

Playing an eternal mermaid can be a daunting task for most 55-year-olds, but Kidman consistently demonstrates that he is up to the task.

