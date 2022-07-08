Nicole Kidman’s looks at Haute Couture Week in Paris

The presence of the Australian-American performer and producer at Haute Couture Week in Paris has turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Because the truth is that although she is one of the most anticipated celebrities on red carpets around the planet, it is not so common to see her dressed in authentic gala outfits at events organized by the fashion industry. When the singer, already landed in the French capital, was seen leaving the barracks of the house Balenciaga after a fitting with the signing it was suspected that the star might not have joined the list of celebrities attending the presentations haute couture as a guest, but could debut as a model. And so it happened, in addition, along with other well-known faces such as Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell.

A parade that was divided into two parts. In the first, intending to transport viewers to an absolutely technological future, the people who walked appeared completely anonymous with their faces covered with black enameled helmets that prevented the wearers from being identified. In the second, something changed. It was the turn of the most influential figures of the moment. Lipa, Kardashian, Campbell and Kidman donned throwback outfits, honoring the house’s founder with dreamy gowns. Nicole Kidman, for her part, dazzled with a draped dress with a silver train that captured the eyes of all those present.

The outfit worn by the protagonist of Boy Erased in the parade of the designer Demna Gvasalia was not the only one with which he championed the most groundbreaking facet of contemporary women, as he had the opportunity to offer style lectures, also, with three other outfits.

This is how Nicole Kidman took over the Parisian streets

On the day of July 5, Nicole Kidman was seen leaving a fitting of the house Balenciaga. For the occasion, the interpreter donned a bodysuit skintight long-sleeved black dress that she paired with denim pants boyfriend and a black bag. Likewise, she completed the styling with an element that is a hallmark of the fashion house: futuristic-inspired shade glasses that covered half of the producer’s face. A look built according to the spirit of the company and its creative director.

departure after the Show by Balenciaga

The truth is that it is not the first time that Nicole Kidman has paraded for a firm of this caliber, since she went on the catwalk with Chanel in 2005. However, she had never done it before with Balenciaga. After the Haute Couture presentation of the fashion house, Kidman left the place accompanied by her husband, the Australian singer Keith Urban, and she took the opportunity to meet all those who were waiting for her. Once again, the look that she wore of hers did not go unnoticed. The construction consisted of a lace-up silk blouse, a black crocodile print midi skirt and heels, all from the brand’s Resort 2023 collection.

Dinner organized by house

The day of July 6 ended with a dinner organized by Balenciaga. An evening that once again brought together the models we saw on the catwalk. For this act, Nicole Kidman shone with greater impetus than ever wearing a Balenciaga creation Couture. A black sequined minidress with a long tulle train featured as part of the 2021 Haute Couture collection.

