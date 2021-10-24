News

Nicole Kidman’s pixie cut

9 out of 10, it is a wig. Anyway, with the new short hair cut pixie cut version shown on Instagram Nicole Kidman is beautiful, halfway between Peter Pan’s Tinkerbell fairy and a sensual Mia Farrow in a 60s mood. new tv series Roar, hence the impression that it is a fake hairstyle required by the script. One hundred percent natural beauty, Nicole Kidman perfectly interprets the graceful and androgynous style of pixie cut, for decades at the top of the charts of the most requested short cut by us women.

Nicole Kidman’s pixie cut for an anti-aging effect

For those over 50 like Nicole Kidman (who is 54 years old, carried gracefully), the pixie cut reveals its welcome anti-aging effect. As Giovanni Iovino, Global Creative Director Cotril points out, “this is a short cut definitely suited to the actress’s peers. Provided that the hairstylist personalizes the length according to the physiognomy of the neck and forehead of those who choose it. The ideal would be that the pixie cut does not remain too clean and heavy on the neck, where the signs of age inevitably begin to be noticed (provided that women do not necessarily have to camouflage the signs of their age, indeed!). The big advantage of the pixie cut is that knows how to give immediate light, freshness and openness to the face, lightening the features without sacrificing casual-chic femininity “.

