Nicole Kidman’s reaction that went viral after Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

Will Smith, who was the winner for Best Actor for his performance in the film King Richard, took to the stage to punch Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her hair style due to her suffering from alopecia.

Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony It has been the most talked about moment about the Academy Awards gala held on Sunday March 27 in Los Angeles.

This moment surprised everyone and reactions of the celebrities present at the Oscar Awards gala have caused a sensation on social networks.

The faces of celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, Mel Gibson and Meryl Streep represented what the millions of people following the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscar Awards felt when they saw this incident.

However, The reaction that caused the greatest impact on social networks was that of actress Nicole Kidmanwho became the protagonist of several memes on social networks due to his face after Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock.

Nicole Kidman was speechless after witnessing the aggression of Will Smith in defense of his wife and caused a furor in social networks due to the large number of memes that arose from his unexpected reaction.

The best memes starring Nicole Kidman

Thanks to Will Smith, we now know that Nicole Kidman is more expressive in real life than she is in her movies. pic.twitter.com/4oGnm8l2R9 — R_andraika 🇪🇸 🖤🇪🇺 (@R_andraika) March 28, 2022

Nicole kidman reacting when Will Smith gets angry is me when I find out there is an exam pic.twitter.com/9rdRXce4Qb — Aitana 🜲 🤍🖤🧲 | AITANA BDAY♡ (Taylor’s version) (@whospatata) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman has found a deal on sunflower oil. pic.twitter.com/V1TFNOy3Ou – Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman’s best performance is her reaction to Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ci2vzJoLcO – Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman’s face of astonishment with Will Smith is the same one you put on when you go to refuel and look at the price of gasoline. pic.twitter.com/NBQYnA7JNC — Agenda 2030 (@Agenda2030_) March 28, 2022

imagine if it was not surprising that even nicole kidman was able to express herself with her face #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dEhzoeYRtR — mon 👾 (@juansiiiiiiiiii) March 28, 2022