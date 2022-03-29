Nicole Kidman’s reaction that went viral after Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony It has been the most talked about moment about the Academy Awards galaheld on Sunday March 27 in Los Angeles.

Will Smith, who was the winner for Best Actor for his performance in the film King Richard, took to the stage to punch Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her hair style due to her suffering from alopecia.

This moment surprised everyone and reactions of the celebrities present at the Oscar Awards gala have caused a sensation on social networks.

The faces of celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, Mel Gibson and Meryl Streep represented what the millions of people following the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscar Awards felt when they saw this incident.

However, The reaction that caused the greatest impact on social networks was that of actress Nicole Kidmanwho became the protagonist of several memes on social networks due to his face after Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock.

Nicole Kidman was speechless after witnessing the aggression of Will Smith in defense of his wife and caused a furor in social networks due to the large number of memes that arose from his unexpected reaction.

The best memes starring Nicole Kidman

