Nicole Kidman’s semi-harvest, the hairstyle for the holidays

Nicole Kidman confirms herself as queen of style with the romantic hairstyle that dictates the party hair trend 2021! The star shows up on the red carpet with a semi-harvested ultra chic, embellished with an old-fashioned detail that we can’t wait to see on our heads. A truly glamorous touch …

Nicole Kidman’s bow half-up is the party hairstyle

Romantic and matchless, the gorgeous Nicole Kidman blows up the red carpet hair trend of the holidays 2021: a ‘hairstyle with all the trimmings that it is really impossible not to love!

The Queen of Hollywood shows herself to photographers with a soft and fresh look at the film’s premiere Being the Ricardos, and it is a true divine vision …

The actress’s hairstylists have chosen a very delicate one for her semi-harvested which gives an ultra chic touch to her blond hair, but that’s not all. The hairstyle is framed by a maxi black bow velvet that recalls the past and makes us dream with its fairytale accent. An accessory that forcefully returns to the fore for the holidays, ideal for a romantic and sensual mood at Christmas!

The contrast effect between the platinum hair and the total black of the bow make the look even more impactful, enhancing the movement of the long and gently wavy hair on the shoulders. And it is already our perfect idea for the head …