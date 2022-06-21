Nicole Kidman’s Sexiest Moments: Wardrobe Malfunction, Skimpy Swimsuit, and Thigh Split

ads

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has carved out one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, earning her place as the fourth highest-paid actress in the world.

Having won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and six Golden Globe Awards, Nicole has proven to be just as stunning on the red carpet as she is on screen.

The Hollywood star has become known for her iconic fashion sense, having experimented with everything from red carpet looks to sexy denim covers.

Bold looks have made Nicole one of the most admired fashionistas in all of Hollywood. To celebrate her 55th birthday, let’s take a look at her sexiest moments over the years.

Wardrobe malfunction Nicole still managed to ooze VIP glamor in the gorgeous little black dress (Image: Getty Images)

The Big Little Lies actress was attending the London premiere of her 2016 movie Lion when a gust of wind blew away her black dress, revealing many of her famous pins.

The floor-length gown featured a daring cutout down the middle, as well as a boob-revealing panel to accentuate the star’s cleavage.

And while sporting a graceful figure as she made her entrance, Nicole was soon forced to duck and hold on to the dress for dear life as she posed for photos alongside co-star Dev Patel.

Nicole posed for photos alongside co-star Dev Patel (Image: Getty Images Europe)

Nicole managed to ooze VIP glamor in the beautiful black dress which she accessorized with black stilettos, diamond rings and pearl earrings.

She opted for a bright red lip, winged eyes and sculpted eyebrows, as well as a shimmery highlight on her cheekbones.

Sexy Cover Shoot Nicole Flaunted Her Age-Defying Beauty In Nipple-Baring Exposure

Nicole Kidman put her chest foot forward as she flaunted her age-defying beauty in a nipple-baring show.

Her pulse quickened when she appeared on the cover of UK-based Love magazine in a cowboy hat and revealing red swimsuit.

The editorial was shot in Kidman’s current hometown of Nashville and shows a side of Kidman that is rarely seen, even by Kidman herself.

“It’s crazy what we did,” Kidman said of the shoot in a statement. “Little jean shorts, right? I thought about that later. I thought, what was he doing? I lost my head!”

He may have lost his mind, but this shoot makes it clear that at 54, Kidman hasn’t lost his bombshell status.

Oscars glamor Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards earlier this year at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

The stunning redhead looked amazing in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue strapless silk gown that had photographers and onlookers going wild.

Speaking of her stunning dress, the Hollywood icon said: “I’m so happy to wear something that a lot of people put a lot of effort into and a lot of… I mean really.

The stunning redhead looked amazing in a custom silk Giorgio Armani Privé gown (Picture: Getty Images)

“They worked hard on this beautiful color and dress and I just want to be able to show it to you.

“They put a lot into them, so beautiful and cared for, and it’s lovely to be able to wear something that’s special.”

Low Cut Dress The dazzling star stepped out and showed off some serious cleavage in this low cut black and silver dress. (Image: PA)

The stunning star stepped out and showed off some serious cleavage in this black and silver dress on the BAFTAs red carpet in 2017.

The Hollywood actress risked an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when she appeared to go braless in a studded silver top, while a black leather belt with a rhinestone detail accentuated her petite waist.

But despite the glam look, she admits her daughters weren’t so sure about the style choice.

Nicole admits her daughters weren’t so sure of the style choice (Picture: Getty Images)

She told Mail Online: “It’s too low. If they had their opinion, they wouldn’t have let me out because it’s low cut!

“They like me better in dresses that make me look like a fairy or a princess.”

Nicole has Faith, six, and Sunday, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and Bella, 24, and Connor, 21, whom she adopted with her ex Tom Cruise.

Racy in red The Australian bombshell sizzled in red at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards (Picture: Getty Images)

The Australian bombshell sizzled in red at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The silver screen siren wore a strapless red column gown with pleated bodice detail and chandelier earrings, as she strutted down the red carpet with husband Keith Urban.

Nicole gazed adoringly at her boyfriend as the camera bulbs flashed.

With a daring left leg slit, Nicole added a pair of sky-high strappy red stilettos, with lace-up straps that wrapped around her ankles and featured jeweled buckles at the front.

The dress featured a daring leg slit (Picture: Getty Images)

In keeping with the theme of the awards show, Nicole opted for gold accessories and carried a small evening bag.

She wore her auburn blonde hair parted in the middle and tied behind her ears, and opted for vibrant red lipstick.

