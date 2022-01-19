Nicole Kidman’s sweetest wishes to her daughter Faith

Nicole Kidman has chosen social media to publicly congratulate her daughter who has turned 11. “Happy birthday beloved Faith. We love you infinitely. Mom and Dad”, reads the caption that accompanies the photo, published on Instgram: a chocolate cake covered with smarties and colored stars, a few candles and a festoon with written on it, in golden characters , “Happy Birthday”. In a short time, the post collected the likes of actress friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Bosworth and Gal Gadot, and of course, the comments of fans around the world.

Faith is the second child Nicole Kidman had with Keith Urban. The couple’s eldest, Sunday Rose, is 13. And it’s rare that the Oscar-winning actress talks about her private life, especially her daughters. Only during the months of the lockdown, the actress revealed to the New York Times, details on how to raise them. “Work often takes us away from home”, she said, “but we are very careful never to leave the girls alone: ​​if I’m not there, Keith stays with them and vice versa. I have to thank, however, for having my mother close to me. and my sister Antonia. Whenever I need help I know I can call her, and she even moves in with me with her children, who are very attached to Sunday Rose and Faith. It is very important to maintain ties with the family, especially in difficult times like these. “

But, it is not the only confession made public recently by Kidman, who has returned to settle in Australia for a few years. The actress also revealed that she suffered from depression after her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children: Conor and Isabella, aged 26 and 29.