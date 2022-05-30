Nicole Kidman’s tough adolescence: “It was horrible. She didn’t like…”

Nicole Kidman is one of the most iconic stars in the world of Hollywood. She began her career almost forty years ago, when she made her debut in 1983, at just 16 years old, in the Australian Christmas movie Bush Christmas.

Since then the actress has not stopped. She participated in some of the most important films in the industry, such as Batman Forever, All for a Dream, The Peacemaker, Moulin Rouge! and The others among many others that would make the list endless.

Nicole Kidman.

Also, Nicole Kidman has been reaping awards and recognitions all over the world. She not long ago won her second Oscar, this one for Best Actress for her role in Javier Bardem’s film Being the Ricardos.

However, not all the luxury and happiness in the life of the renowned artist who was born almost by chance in Hawaii but who spent her life in Australia, the country of origin of her parents. It was there where she went through a difficult situation that she was able to express in her own words.

When Nicole went to school, was a victim of bullying by his peers. They treated her like an “ugly duckling” and made her life miserable. It was all because she was very tall and very thin. She even went so far as to say that in her breaks everyone told her that she was never going to have a boyfriend because she was very tall.

However, over time she was able to take credit for her physical build as a model, but that does not take away the ordeal she suffered during her childhood and adolescence and that in a certain way prevented her from feeling comfortable and displaying all her artistic talent.

The actress when she was a child.

The suffering of bullying Nicole Kidman He made her distance herself from everyone to the point of having no friends, something that in fact cost her because of her shyness. “I am very shy, but very shy. I even stuttered as a child, something I gradually got over, but I still regress in that shyness. So I don’t like walking into a crowded restaurant alone; I don’t like going to a party alone either,” she said in an interview with Talk magazine.

Kidman She admitted that what saved her from that suffering was acting. She found her place in the world at the Australian Theater for Youth, where she pursued drama, mime and acting. “Acting saved me in my childhood, in my teens. Those years were exactly pleasant for us. It was horrible. No boy liked it, it was something hard, ”she expressed about it.