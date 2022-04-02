Nicole Kidman’s viral reaction wasn’t because of Will Smith

the slap he gave her Will Smith to the comedian Chris Rock It has been a worldwide trend since the day the Music Awards were broadcast. The academylast Sunday, March 27.

Immediately, all kinds of reactions of this embarrassing moment flooded social networks including the surprised face of the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

“everyone like Nicole Kidman with what of Will Smith“, “That’s how I was after the slap to Chris Rock“, “We all are Nicole Kidman“were part of the comments.

But,really that photo corresponds to the moment in which Will gave him a ‘cookie’ (in good Dominican) to Chris? The answer is no.

It is a fake, or rather, a confusion, because the actress of “The others” yes he made that gesture with his mouth openbut it was not in the middle of the episode that even the executives of Oscar awards seek to sanction the winner of the award for Best Actor for “King Richard”.

what really happened

The middle Esquire reveals that the viral photo of Nicole Kidmannominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardostook a few three hours before that the altercation occurred.

Review the publication that the photo was made when the guests were still sitting down and the actors, as usual, took the opportunity to greet each other after a long time without seeing each other.

In the investigation of the aforementioned medium, it is argued that Kidman’s face of astonishment took place during the previous recording of the awards that were broadcast on a delayed basis during the gala, just after the Oscar for Best Animated Short for windshield wiperby Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez, for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short for The Queen of Basketball and the Oscar for Best Short Film, which Riz Ahmed went up to receive.

The timeline appears in Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chung’s photo sequence for Getty Images, responsible for the viral image.

Greetings from actress Jessica Chastain

Other media maintain, citing the photographer’s statements, that the image was taken during the deferred approximately 26 minutes before the ceremony begins.

According to the photographer himself Myung Chun to Vulture magazine, the actress apparently would have been excited to see Jessica Chastain arrivewhom he then greeted.

“yes, the picture of nicole kidman was taken during the non-televised portion. It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. kidman then reached out her arms from her and waved to her with both hands. JESSICA CHASTAIN AND NICOLE KIDMAN THE BEST DUO EVER pic.twitter.com/QcqQEohrQu — jessica chastain oscar winner (@chstainferguson) March 28, 2022

The famous Australian may have made a more puzzled gesture than the aforementioned photograph, but it has not been revealed.

In any case, Nicole’s genuine expression will go down in history for the memes of any event that happens, because it denotes surprise, astonishment and even fright.

The creativity of Internet users has not been spared Leonardo Dicaprio by scenes from movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street” or Ryan Gosling, who in interviews has been caught smiling with his mouth covered. Indeed, another meme has been born.

