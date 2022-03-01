Nicôle Lecky and Kwame Kwei-Armah Jnr on Mood: ‘Black musicians give a lot to this country. We seldom get much back

ads

One morning last summer, in the shadow of an East London tower block, Nicôle Lecky shone like a pop star who had just descended from the sky. Bright and lively R&B beats filled the air. Lecky, an up-and-coming writer and actor, wore a striking purple ensemble. He sang in the style of a born diva. He had never felt colder in his entire life.

“I’ll let you in on a little secret,” she says. “Looks like I’m having a lot of fun in the sun, but it was so windy that day things were blowing across the street. And she was raining. It was honestly the worst day, weather wise, ever. It was complicated.

The scene, which opens Lecky’s fascinating and thought-provoking new drama. Mood (the Londoner is the star, writer and showrunner) is a clever exercise in artifice. We think we’re seeing a Beyoncé-level icon shoot the video for her latest hit. With synchronized dancers, swooping cameras, and pink smoke billowing from canisters, she feels too glamorous to be true. And then the rug is pulled back, as the entire tableau is revealed to take place within the imagination of Lecky’s character, an aspiring singer named Sasha.

“There is a lot of music [television] shows and they’re typically parodies,” says Lecky.

“They may actually be good songs, but they are always comedy. I didn’t want to do that. I knew I wanted the music to be authentic. And to be good, actually. And that people enjoy the musical numbers. They don’t have to laugh, necessarily. They can be moved. And they can feel something.”

As Lecky says, there is a long tradition of musicals on the small screen. However, that tradition is not necessarily a proud one, as anyone who suffered through those lurid “musical” episodes of buffy the vampire slayer or Grey’s Anatomy remember (if they haven’t deliberately blocked memories).

Mood is different. For one thing, the songs Lecky recorded with producer Kwame “KZ” Kwei-Armah Jr, son of Young Vic’s playwright and artistic director, are compelling in their own right. “Fire,” that opening number performed against the backdrop of the Harold House apartment complex in Bethnal Green, is, for example, a frosty hit.

Just as important, though, the music helps tell a dark and intriguing story, one that unflinchingly explores questions of race, class, sexism, and empowerment. Sasha is a 25-year-old who falls short of her own, reeling from a recent breakup and lost in a haze of smoking weed and scrolling through Instagram. She is also increasingly distant from her family and, after a particularly contentious fight, she receives marching orders from her mother.

With nowhere to go, he falls in love with the glamorous Carly (Lara Peake), who finances a “dazzling” lifestyle through online sex work. This is monetized through a website that is clearly inspired by the OnlyFans social media platform.

Initially horrified by what Carly is willing to do to pay her rent, Sasha gradually finds herself seduced by her friend’s financial freedom. Carly assures Sasha that she is the one in control, that sex work is a form of empowerment. Mood leaves the viewer to come to their own conclusions about the truth of that statement.

The show is an adaptation of overkill, the one-man play Lecky premiered at the Royal Court Theater in London in 2019. Music was part of the project from the start: on stage, Lecky rapped and sang to give the audience an insight into the inner life of his character. That formula is amplified on screen. In one of the first scenes, Sasha expresses her anger and frustration through some hard grime. Later, she performs a Broadway-style song-and-dance number at a dystopian workplace.

“The music is different throughout the series because it’s kind of a mood-based feeling,” she says. “We did a cover of Babyshambles’ ‘F**k Forever’ in episode five. That’s because they’re going through something where we felt rock would be the best expression. When we came up with the music, it was like, ‘What fits the mood of the piece?’” One song, ‘Charge It’, is more overtly sexualized. That’s like the ‘Cardi B’ one. that’s her [Sasha’s] sexual expression”.

Mood he never takes the viewer by the hand or tells them how they should feel about Sasha and her struggles. However, the show does have a perspective on the challenges people from minority ethnic backgrounds face when trying to break into the creative industries.

For example, Sasha’s desperate attempt to establish herself as an artist touches on structural racism in the British music industry.

KZ was reminded of just how different the rules are for black artists recently, when his one-time collaborator Little Simz was named Best New Artist at the Brits, six months after releasing his fourth full-length album, Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert. Can you imagine Adele or Ed Sheeran having to wait until their fourth album before receiving public recognition? It is unthinkable.

“Within the UK music industry, naturally, we’ve had to work twice as hard to be recognised,” says KZ. He points to the example of Little Simz, whose music he first produced more than a decade ago.

“Just now it has been recognized,” he says. “It’s a bit like a slap on the cheeks. It’s something that needs to be addressed, and I think the show does. Within the industry, the perception of black music has to change. We give so much to this country and to the art form. And we rarely see much behind. [Often] we have to go to the United States to be recognized.”

Leky agrees. “Little Simz is a good example. And actually, in terms of black singers in this country, musicians and how much of a profile they have or don’t have even though they’re making amazing music… And who’s allowed to make certain music. And be the face of certain music. You think about soul singers in this country: who are the most popular soul singers?

“I’m not speaking for black women, but it can be quite upsetting just to see successful black women half-naked,” adds Kwei-Armah. disciplines, it becomes a kind of barrier. There are some of us within the industry, in many industries, trying to change that. But then again, a lot of this starts and ends with guardians and what we perceive as success when it comes to black women, especially if we’re talking about music.”

For Lecky, “overnight success” has also been a long time coming. From Stratford, east London, he dropped out of King’s College London as a teenager to study acting at Mountview Academy of Theater Arts in Peckham.

Small roles in television crime drama death in paradise and the Wachowskis’ Netflix cult drama, sense8, Following. But it was always his dream to combine writing with acting, so he ended up applying for a BBC program that included a stint writing scripts for EastEnders and its internet spin-off, E20. She went on to write and direct the short film. the black girlwhich was based on her experiences as a mestizo woman, to later create overkill.

Lecky was working on Mood during the aftermath of the suicide of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Which explains the presence in the series of an Epstein-esque figure: a depraved older man who pays Sasha and Carly to dine and dance with him. Nothing untoward happens, and yet the guy’s creepiness is off the charts. It is one of the most disturbing scenes in the series.

“That [Epstein] it was definitely part of the background noise. it’s so interesting that [while] writing the program solofans was having this big boom. There was so much going on in the news that I thought, ‘This is literally what I’m talking about.’ And then recently I saw an article from [model and campaigner] Emily Ratajkowski on going to parties. And being very silent, silent and very doubtful. All these models and these older guys. Something like that happens to Sasha throughout the series. Nothing has quite changed. We are not telling these stories, people continue to operate this way.”

Lecky speaks the next day MoodOfficial premiere in the media. The week before she was in The Graham Norton Showsnuggled up on the mandarin sofa of the BBC show alongside movie stars Penélope Cruz and James McAvoy and director Pedro Almodóvar.

With much anticipation and anticipation behind her, there have been inevitable comparisons to other young screenwriters, luminaries like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michaela Coel. Does she give you butterflies that proclaim her the last scholar of British arts?

“I’m still kind of in the thick of it, actually,” she says. “The important thing is that people enjoy the work. That is what I will pay attention to.”

‘Mood’ is on BBC Three at 10:05pm on March 1

