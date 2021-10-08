Nicole, meaning and origin of the name

For some years now Nicole has earned a place of honor in the list of foreign names that are most liked by parents residing in Italy; yet, as often happens, despite being fascinated by the exoticism of the name, its origin is identical to that of the male name Nicola, so much so that it represents a variant, as happens for the very Italian Nicoletta.

In fact, all these names derive from the ancient Greek Νικόλαος (Nikòlaos), taken from νικη (nikê, “Victory”) and λαος (Laos, “People”), and therefore take on the meaning of “leading the people to victory”, “victory of the people”, “victorious over the people” or other similar interpretations.

Nicoletta and all its Italian variants are properly feminine diminutives of Nicola, because there are no real feminine forms of the name in our country, as happens for Bulgarian, Slovak or Greek. This is why the lack is often compensated with the name Nicole (in some countries the name Nicola is also quite common in the feminine form).

In English, the form Nicole, of French origin, began to be used from the mid-twentieth century, and is an extremely popular name especially in the United States. In Italy, as mentioned, it is also used very often by Italian parents, and its choice is always increasing: in 1999 there were 1424 girls so called, while in 2019 they were 2382, equal to 1.17% of the total.

Among the most famous Nicole we cannot fail to mention the actress Nicole Kidman, but also the singer Nicole Scherzinger.