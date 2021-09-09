Nicole Minetti announces the opening of her profile on Onlyfans

The former regional councilor prepares her risque landing on the pay-per-view site

She was the woman who knew the prime minister’s most private secrets, the dental hygienist on whom at a certain point the destiny of the country seemed to depend. And now he is about to open a profile on Onlyfans, a website through which members get money by performing in shows and rehearsals of various kinds. Nicole Minetti gets back to talking about herself. Many years after the Ruby affair and the controversy connected to the bunga bunga, the Rimini girl class ’85, former regional councilor in Lombardy, great protagonist of the elegant dinners in Arcore, announces to her followers that she will soon open a private profile on Instagram ” for all those who wanted Only Fans “, a platform that has been talked about a lot for the use of porn content.

It is perhaps a new beginning, for Minetti, who almost seems to follow the parable of her other soubrette colleagues in reverse, who from the world of entertainment found their landing in politics with a one-way ticket. She, on the other hand, already a hostess in Publitalia’s offices, after meeting Silvio Berlusconi in 2009 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where the then premier was hospitalized after the attack she suffered in Piazza Duomo and where she worked as a dental hygienist, she was then nominated and elected, in the lists of the PDL, to the Lombard Regional Council. She was then involved in Rubygate, But it was 2019, now, when the Supreme Court expressed itself. And Minetti’s political career was already over for some time. Now, on Onlyfans, try to reinvent yourself again.