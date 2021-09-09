Nicole Minetti lands on Onlyfans, the adult platform

OnlyFans is a subscription-only entertainment platform operated from the UK and to be precise from London. It became particularly popular around the time of the lockdown and during the pandemic and has seen its users grow dramatically. It is basically a service designed for “content creators” who by publishing on OnlyFans can earn money from users who sign up to view this content: its popularity is due to the fact that many of these contents are dedicated to adult entertainment.

And it is precisely on this platform that it has decided to land Nicole Minetti, the woman who in the Rubygate period seemed destined to mark the fate of the country. Class ’85, former regional councilor in Lombardy, great protagonist of the elegant dinners of Arcore and of the “bunga bunga” announces to his followers that he will soon open a private profile on Instagram “for all those who wanted Only Fans”.

Minetti worked as a dental hygienist at the San Raffaele in Milan; it is also there that her life is intertwined with that of Silvio Berlusconi, who after his attack in Piazza Duomo will launch her into politics. But what are you doing today? Minetti was strongly supported by Silvio Berlusconi within the shortlist of the PDL candidates in the Lombardy region, who in addition to having met her at San Raffaele had already seen her years before as a hostess at the Publitalia stands.

After two years as a regional councilor for Lombardy, Minetti gradually moved away from the political scene, precisely because of her involvement in the Ruby case. Despite being far from the world of the spotlight, in recent years far from Italy she has dedicated herself to launching lines of aesthetic products, such as one in 2018 against cellulite.

After the uproar experienced in Italy, the former regional councilor had left Milan to move to Ibiza and start a new life alongside the famous restaurant entrepreneur Giuseppe Cipriani. The relationship with the manager, which lasted four years, however, has now been definitively closed.