Nicole Minetti will open an OnlyFans profile

We all know by now OnlyFans, certainly one of the most talked about phenomena of the moment. With its global success of 7 million users paying monthly creator subscriptions and over $ 1.2 billion in revenue forecast for 2021, the application is among the most downloaded in the world.

For those who do not know it, OnlyFans is a web platform that offers an entertainment service hot with a purely monthly subscription, with various offers even for longer subscriptions. Launched in 2016 in London and owned by Fenix ​​International Limited, creators can be paid through OF in exchange for confidential videos and photos.

Even in Italy the platform spread rapidly and now Nicole Minetti will be added to the ranks of OnlyFans creators, former dental hygienist and former regional councilor, personality who became known in Italy for his television, political and judicial events between 2009 and 2010. He announced it with a story on his Instagram account, in which he shows his new private profile, most likely created to promote his OnlyFans.

Who is Nicole Minetti?

Nicole Minetti was born in Rimini in 1985; after a degree in sciences of the technical-assistance health professions he embarks on a short television career as a valetta in the Rai 2 program Slag and in the role of “Hit Model” in Colorado Cafe.

In the Lombardy regional elections of 28-29 March 2010 she was elected regional councilor with the Popolo delle Libertà in the list of Governor Roberto Formigoni, a candidacy supported by Silvio Berlusconi. Nicole Minetti and the ex-premier met in 2009, when the leader of the PDL was hospitalized at San Raffaele for an accident in Piazza Duomo, the hospital where she worked as a dental hygienist.

Nicole Minetti rose to the dawn of the news for her involvement in the fall of 2010 in the case Ruby, under investigation for aiding and abetting prostitution; she was sentenced for the affair by the Milan Court of Appeal, but after having ordered the re-trial in 2015, in 2019 the Court of Cassation confirmed the sentence of 2 years and 10 months for the ex-showgirl.

Minetti was also involved in the case Reimbursement city, for which he negotiated 1 year and 1 month last July; the legal matter concerned a series of reimbursements of expenses in the Lombardy Region between 2008 and 2012 for dinners, jewels, Scratch & Win and other goods purchased with public money.

After a short political career (which ended in 2012 with his resignation as regional councilor) and after having worked as a DJ on the island of Ibiza, the former regional councilor of Lombardy has therefore announced his debut on OnlyFans, following the example of other celebrities of our country such as the pornstar and Twitch streamer Valentina Nappi or the showgirl Antonella Mosetti.

Sources: Corriere della Sera, Fortune, Il Foglio