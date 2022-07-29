Nicole Neumann explained how she chose the names of her three daughters and what Fabián Cubero told her

To which the blonde explained: “Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to her sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana’ and that’s how it was”.

“Allegra was there hanging around some names like Azul and Coral. Suddenly, seeing fashion topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the Versace empire today. They were actually talking about something ugly because the girl had an eating disorder but I said ‘What a great name’. Allegra means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was just 2 years old, what she wanted her sister to be called: ‘Coral or Allegra?’ She told me ‘Allegra’. Clever”, Indian nicole neumann.

“And but… the third is not called Coral”I answer Guido Kaczkawhat Nicole large: “No, because that’s when I started to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller and I said ‘What a nice name, she’s going to be called Sienna.'”

And before a comment from Carmen Barbieri what did the girls’ father think at that time, Fabian Cubero, Neumann remembered: “It’s not that I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. She said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition.”

nicole neumann 1.jpg

Nicole Neumann responded spicy to Mica Viciconte, who criticized her in networks for her role as a mother

On his Instagram account, Mica Viciconte criticized nicole neumannwho uploaded a video to his stories, where one of his daughters appears walking with some difficulty through the snow in Bariloche.

After watching the video, the panelist from Ariel in her sauce published a message, in which he clearly referred to the ex of Fabian Cubero.

mica viciconte nicole neumann.jpg

“What you think is funny, is totally the opposite. Instead of filming her, help her”expressed Micalethal with Nicole. Hours later, Nicole picked up the glove and shared a message in English with the following meaning, and dedicated to Vicon?:

“People will always talk about you, especially when they envy you and the life you lead. Leave them. You affected their lives, they didn’t affect yours.” express.