Nicole Neumann revealed a tremendous fight between two of her daughters

It all happened when Allegra asked her sister Indiana to take a picture with her, but the eldest daughter’s response was surprising: “Nope” Told him.

“No. Come on, don’t swell me”the teenager asked her little sister but ended up giving in and taking the photo.

All this told Nicole in their networks and criticism rained down on them since many pointed out that the girls are used to living in fights due to the confrontations of the model with the former footballer and his current partner, Mica Viciconte.

Nicole Neumann explained how she chose the names of her three daughters and what Fabián Cubero told her

In the midst of the strong controversy and scandal with Mica Viciconte which flared up a few days ago nicole neumann how did call come about Indiana, Allegra Y Sienna his three daughters, fruit of his relationship with Fabian Cubero.

Guido Kaczka he consulted the air to the model in The 8 million steps: “The question comes from Nicole, model, businesswoman, driver, animal rescuer. She has her daughters Indiana, Allegra and Sienna. How did she choose the names?

To which the blonde explained: “Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to her sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana’ and that’s how it was”.

“Allegra was there hanging around some names like Azul and Coral. Suddenly, seeing fashion topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the Versace empire today. They were actually talking about something ugly because the girl had an eating disorder but I said ‘What a great name’. Allegra means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was just 2 years old, what she wanted her sister to be called: ‘Coral or Allegra?’ She told me ‘Allegra’. Ready,” he said. nicole neumann.

“And but… the third one is not called Coral”, he answered. Guido Kaczkawhat Nicole He expanded: “No, because that’s when I started to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller and I said ‘What a nice name, she’s going to be called Sienna'”.

And before a comment from Carmen Barbieri what did the girls’ father think at that time, Fabian Cubero, Neumann recalled: “It’s not that I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. He said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition.”