Nicole Neumann revealed how she chose the names of her daughters and how Fabián Cubero reacted to each one

nicole neumann He had three daughters with Fabián Cubero: Indiana, Allegra and Sienna. However, until today the origin of each of them was not known. In “The Eight Steps”, a program where the model is one of the professionals who asks the last questions of the contest, it was Guido Kaczka who asked her how she chose them.

The model answered with total sincerity: “Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to her sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a female daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana’ and that’s how it was”.

Nicole Neumann with her daughters.

Regarding the second of his daughters, nicole neumann revealed: “Allegra was there hovering among some names like Blue and Coral. Suddenly, seeing fashion topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the Versace empire today. They were actually talking about something ugly because the girl had eating disorders but I said ‘What a good name'”.

“Allegra means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was only 2 years old, what she wanted her sister to be called. She said ‘Allegra’. Done”added the model that followed that explained how he chose the name of the smallest: “I started to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller and I said ‘What a nice name, she’s going to be called Sienna'”.

Indiana, Nicole, Sienna and Allegra.

Nicole Neumann told what Fabián Cubero’s reaction was

In the story of Nicole At no time did it appear what Fabián Cubero’s opinion was regarding the names of his daughters. According to his words, he liked a name, he chose it and that’s what he called the girls. That is why Carmen Barbieri wanted to know what the former soccer player’s reaction was in those situations.

The actress asked if she did not let him limit these issues, so the model clarified: “It’s not that I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. He said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition”.

Nicole Neumann with her daughters.