Nicole Neumann revealed what her daughters’ names mean and Fabián Cubero’s reaction when he proposed them – Paparazzi Magazine

Nicole Neumann is in an endless war against Mica ViciconteThat is why it is strange when one day this topic is not talked about, but recently the model was consulted on another topic to vary a little from the former Combate participant.

in the program Guido Kaczkathey asked him about his daughters, not because one of them fell while skiing, since the cycle was previously recorded, but because of their names and the origin of each one: “You have your daughters, Indiana, Allegra and Sienna. How did you choose the names?”.

“Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to her sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a female daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana’ and that’s how it was”revealed.

With respect to Allegrahe pointed: “Allegra was there hovering among some names like Blue and Coral. Suddenly, seeing fashion topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the Versace empire today. They were actually talking about kind of ugly because the girl had an eating disorder but I said ‘What a great name’ Allegra means ‘joy’ I asked Indiana, who was just 2 years old, what she wanted her sister to be called, she said ‘Allegra’ Done “.

“And but… the third one is not called Coral”questioned guidewhat Nicole he claimed: “No, because that’s when I started to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller and I said ‘What a nice name, she’s going to be called Sienna'”. Regarding Fabián Cubero’s reaction, he commented: “It’s not that I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. He said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition”.

Regarding the controversy against Viciconte, Neumann replied through social networks: “People will always talk about you, especially when they envy you and the life you lead. Leave them. You affected their lives, they didn’t affect yours“.

An unexpected ally appeared to Nicole, Fabián Cubero, who spoke about it: “I saw it, I have nothing to say, each one is responsible for our daughters, I am not going to question anything about their actions”. And he added about the dispute of the two women: “I don’t look much at what happens around me, what happens always happens elsewhere, it doesn’t happen through me, I don’t give statements about anything”.

“The situations that happen, we sincerely talk about it inside the doors, I don’t have too much to say. I don’t know if it was for Nicole. Why is it clearly for her? They’re guessing, I have no idea. I see that it is not addressed to anyone, take responsibility for who she is she. Do the analysis for who it is”, he added.