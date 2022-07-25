Nicole Neumann told why she chose her daughters’ names and what Fabián Cubero said when she proposed them

Nicole Neumann revealed why she chose those names for her daughters



For over a year now, nicole neumann is happily in a relationship with Manu Urcerathe pilot with whom he knew how to assemble his family life together with Indiana, Sienna Y Allegrathe three daughters he had with his ex, Fabian Cubero. In this sense, the model receives many inquiries about the next step that she will take in her relationship with her boyfriend and her relationship with the girls. But this time, in The 8 million steps They wanted to know the origin of each of their daughters’ names.

It all started when Guido Kaczka gave way for the jury to ask their question in the fashion and ecology category. But before, she limited: “Nicole’s question arrives, model, businesswoman, driver, animal rescuer. She has her daughters Indiana, Allegra and Sienna. How did she choose the names?

“Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to the sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a female daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana ‘and that’s how it was,’ she revealed.

Nicole Neumann with Indiana, Allegra and Sienna

Regarding Allegra, he noted: “Allegra was there hovering between some names like Azul and Coral. Suddenly, watching fashionable topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who today presides over the Versace empire. They were actually talking about something ugly because the girl had an eating disorder but I said ‘What a great name’. Allegra means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was only 2 years old, how she wanted her sister to be called: ‘Coral or Allegra?’ She told me ‘Allegra’. Clever”.

“And but… the third one is not called Coral”, Guido reproached him, to which Nicole replied: “No because there I began to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller and I said ‘What a nice name, it’s going to be called Sienna’”.

Surprised by the model’s decisions, her partner on the jury Carmen Barbieri wanted to know the reaction of Fabián Cubero, her then husband and father of her daughters, and if he had been able to narrow down something about the choice of each of the names. Amused, the model commented: “It’s not that I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. She said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition.”

Nicole Neumann with “Bean” Cubero and her three daughters in happy times

A few days ago, the model was again confronted with Cubero’s current partner, Mica Viciconte in a media battle that seems to have no end. It happened after a video that Nicole uploaded to her social networks to show her vacations with her daughters in the snow. Where have you been, Sienni? Nicole is heard saying in the video that she herself shared while her second daughter with Fabián Cubero tries to go through a complicated path. “Watch out! don’t fall down please”, adds his mother.

Although the idea was to show a fun moment of the holidays, the publication did not go unnoticed and the panelist from Ariel in her sauce She was upset with the model’s actions. “What you think is funny, is totally the opposite. Instead of filming her, help her cross a place that is risky. Prevent before curing. It falls from there could happen to adults. Let’s take care of minors, it’s serious, be aware “, he wrote on his Instagram account. Then she asked: “We are communicators and we have to be responsible for what we do and say. This is where the topic ends for me.”. Closing a topic that she herself had just opened and leaving a new scream between her and her partner’s ex.

Without mentioning her, Nicole Neumann shared a clear response in which she called Luca’s flaming mother “envious.” “People will always talk about you, especially when they envy you and the life you lead. Leave them. You affected their lives, they didn’t affect yours,” the image read.

