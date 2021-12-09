Nicolò Buso, former Venice youth footballer, died of cancer at 32

He had played in the youth academies of Venice. An osteosarcoma took him away after a 3-year battle. Okereke’s memory: “Lucky to have met you.” Leave the brother and the parents

After three years of battle, Nicolò Buso died at 32 of osteosarcoma, a malignant tumor that affects bone cells: “He has always faced the disease with incredible dignity – said his father -, he never lost his smile and the will to live. He was able to conquer you with a look “.

Venice and the ball – The love for football was a constant in the life of Nicolò, who grew up in the youth academy of Venice. Then the return to Spinea, where with the first team he won the third category championship. A love for the ball that was reflected not only for his Venice, but also for Inter, and precisely in the match on November 27 between the two teams Buso had the opportunity to meet Okereke, the forward of the Venetians.

The memory – The Nigerian, who gave him his shirt that day, remembered him like this: “For me the luck of being a footballer is also the possibility of giving joy to others with a small gesture and being able to meet special people. having met you and I want to remember you like that … with a smile on your face. Have a good trip Nicolò “.

