Nicolussi Caviglia turns up the revs. Meanwhile, Zauli pampers him

Juventus U23: Hans Nicolussi Caviglia raises the engine revs. Meanwhile Lamberto Zauli pampers him after the injury

Final whistle of Juventus U23 Fiorenzuola. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia he just missed two goals in front of the door, entered the field in the second half. The class of 2000 approaches the bench to celebrate with his teammates: there he awaits him Lamberto Zauli, who embraces him and addresses a few words to him. An important signal for a player who returned on 3 November last after a long absence due to an almost lasting injury one year.

“He has an incredible will. He will be a footballer without a doubt“ Lamberto Zauli declared at a press conference after the Moccagatta match. Nicolussi is slowly raising the engine revs, in search of the best condition. 83 ‘scores in three matches between the championship and the Italian Cup Serie C (and a goal against Sudtirol) for the midfielder from Aosta, a player who is certainly out of class but looking for rebirth after the many months out. Meanwhile, Zauli pampers him, aware of his great talent: «He is returning from a serious injury that could cause him some problems every now and then. He would like to be on top right away. He is a golden boy: time will be on its side. Sorry because he deserved the goal, it would have given him a further boost for his recovery after the injury. It doesn’t matter, he has to think about his career, train hard and get 100% ».

DISCOVER ALL THE TALENTS OF THE JUVENTUS YOUTH SECTOR