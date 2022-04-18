NIE special agents fill out a search warrant in the municipality of Caguas

The Special Investigations Bureau (NIE) reported this Monday that special agents are carrying out a search warrant in the municipality of Caguas.

The information was confirmed to The new day by the NIE press spokeswoman, Mariana Cobian.

The NIE commissioner, Rafael Freytes Cutreraspecified later that the raid is in the Office of Technology and Information and in the Municipal Legislature.

“NIE agents together with experts from the Institute of Forensic Sciences They serve the search warrant. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further information.” he pointed.

The order was issued by the judge Maranyeli Colon Requejoof the Court of San Juan, related to a investigation in conjunction with the Division of Public Integrity and Comptroller Affairs of the Department of Justice.

Images shared by the NIE on its social networks show several special agents arriving at the mayor’s office.

The mayor of Caguas, William Miranda Torreshas not made expressions at the moment.

Among the crimes that the NIE can investigate are drug trafficking and offenses against public integrity. It also provides assistance to victims and witnesses. In addition, it can investigate the bribery of public employees or officials, as well as allegations of corruption, irregularities, improper conduct or conduct that affects the integrity of the government.

It has other functions, such as keeping the Interpol telecommunications network active in Puerto Rico.

The NIE belongs to the Department of Public Security. A measure endorsed in the Senate and before the House of Representatives he proposes to return him to Justice.