Joaquín Niemann leaves the prestigious PGA Tour and heads to the LIV Golf circuit. The manager of the national athlete confirmed his move and pointed out that only the signature is missing

The national athlete Joaquín Niemann will leave the PGA Tour, the best golf league in the worldto play in the nascent and questioned LIV Golf, Circuit sponsored by Saudi Arabian wealth funds.

The confirmation was given by the same manager of the native of TalaganteCarlos Rodriguez: “Goes, but has not yet signed”, he wrote in a text message to The Associated Press (AP).

The winner of two titles in the highest category of professional golf He made the decision to leave the PGA on Sunday and his debut on the new circuit will be this Thursday at the LIV Series in Boston, the next stop on American soil.

Joaquín Niemann’s manager Carlos Rodriguez confirms via text to @AP that he is joining #LIVGolf The 23 year old Chilean with 9 wins worldwide including this years Genesis Invitational is a VERY strong addition to the LIV field. Welcome Joaquin! pic.twitter.com/E5GsJcHDUw — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) August 29, 2022

The irruption of this new championship, which already has among its ranks stars like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen, It stands out for its succulent prizes and for mixing results at the group and individual level.

For leaving the most important league in the world (where he is 19th in the world) and joining LIV Golf, the 23-year-old national golfer will receive nothing more and nothing less than 100 million dollars (almost 90 billion pesos).

Niemann was coming off automatically qualifying for the international team for the Presidents Cup in September. Nevertheless, due to movingyou will not be able to participate in the team tournament as LIV golfers are prohibited from playing.