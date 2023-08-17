Nietzsche’s Doctor is a sensitive approach to the doubts and certainties of the Hippocratic Oath.

Nietzsche’s Doctors premieres on Thursday the 17th

nietzsche’s doctor (Argentina-France/2023). Address: George Leandro Colas. script: George Leandro Colas. photography: Elaine Lopez. Music: Selma Mutal. version: Jean Oberson and Karina Exposito. mold: Esteban Rubinstein, Valeria Grossi, Francisco “Paco” Cicotte and Julio Gavagnin. Duration: 78 min. Our idea: Good.

Neither a historical fiction based on the clinical history of the German philosopher, nor an acidic and immoral comedy. nietzsche’s doctor It is a documentary and sensitive approach to the doctor-patient relationship, where some question others; And also, for himself.

Doctor Esteban Rubinstein talks with three patients during different stages of their treatment. An old man who smokes constantly, a boy paralyzed after a car accident and a girl amidst the uncertainty of cancer treatment. And when the camera rests on the anguish of each of these stories, it pans among a group of doctors who question their role beyond what they’ve learned, and Hippocrates faced with the most human and physiological doubts. We do.

Despite the fact that Nietzsche’s text and ideas are the film’s cover letter, anyone who approaches this work by Jorge Leandro Colas intends to discover an enduring connection between the authors. Zarathustra said thus And modern medicine will never fully satisfy. Concepts such as extramarital affairs, the arbitrariness of truth, and the impermanence of good and evil are mentioned in Rubinstein’s dialogues as mere motivators, both among his peers and his patients.

Having clarified this point, it is important to immerse yourself in the best resolution: those first-person accounts, close, sensitive, precise, that reach the audience without cuts, with a still camera that respects the word. While participating in each session, silences and pains. This is where the film’s greatest strength lies, when it respects, listens and moves on.