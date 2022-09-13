Nieves Álvarez’s 2×1 exercise for abdomen and buttocks

If there is something that we like, it is fast and effective training routines. When we don’t have time or we’re in a low mood but we want to do our daily exercise, the best thing we can do is combined exercises and HIIT routines with which we can do everything in less time. That’s why, the last exercise that we have seen Nieves Álvarez do goes straight to our favorites list.

It is a combined exercise, in which abdomen and buttocks are worked in a single movementor, what makes us save time in the gym and do an equally effective workout. In addition, to work even more, the model wears weights on her ankles that make this exercise even more complete.

Nieves usually trains using the Tracy Anderson method and this exercise is part of an exercise routine that the model has done. Under the title “if you want, you can”, she showed us this video that comes out training on Sunday. Because on weekends, you also sweat a lot!

The exercise that saves you time in the gym

To do this exercise as effectively as the model you will need some ankle weights.

amazon ankle weights Sveltus

amazon.es €10.15

And now, on the mat, you get into a plank position and do a rebound to make tension in the abdomen. Next, you support one knee on the floor and do a lift with the opposite leg to contract the gluteus. This would be a repeat. Then he would return to the plank and do it with the opposite leg.

You can include this exercise in your routines by doingo 20 repetitions to achieve a calorie burning HIIT routine Very complete.