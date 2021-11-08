Niger: school fire, at least 26 children dead – Africa

At least 26 children died in the fire at their straw and wood school in Maradi in southern Niger. It was learned from a teachers’ union and from witnesses.

“It is a fire that has decimated a school” but “we still don’t have a final balance sheet”, explained Issoufou Arzika, general secretary of the Niger teachers union.

“We currently have 26 dead and 13 injured, of which four are serious”, said the governor of Maradi, Chaïbou Aboubacar, specifying that they are students of the first year of the preparatory course “who are therefore between 5 and 6 years old”. “We do not know the origin of the fire, an investigation has been opened to determine it”, he added, announcing that “three days of mourning in the Maradi region have been decreed since Tuesday”. The fire broke out in classrooms built with straw and wood. In mid-April, twenty 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds were burned to death in the fire of similar classrooms in a working-class neighborhood in Niamey. In Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, to remedy the lack of classrooms, the authorities are building thousands of straw and wooden huts where children attend classes, sometimes sitting on the ground. Fires in these classes built with precarious and highly flammable materials are relatively frequent, but rarely cause fatalities. Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum recently vowed to replace them with solid classes. After the Niamey fire, “we drew the authorities’ attention to the danger posed by these straw classrooms,” recalled Issoufou Arzika, Secretary General of the Niger Teachers Union (SNEN). “It is better to hold classes under trees than in thatched huts that have become flammable graves for students,” he said.