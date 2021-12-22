World

Nigeria destroys 1 million doses of AstraZeneca: "Delivered shortly before the deadline, impossible to administer"

One million doses of the vaccine AstraZeneca they were destroyed by the Egyptian authorities. “They had expired“, They let know from Abuja arguing that international donors had delivered the vials at a date close to their expiration, thus preventing their rapid and widespread redistribution in the country.

According to the version offered by the Nigerian government, the delivery of the vaccine packs produced in Great Britain took place in October. But when the doctors had the vials available, they realized that their expiration was set at November. Too little to be able to administer them to the population, in a country where in the last two weeks cases increased by more than 500%, with just the 4% of the 200 million inhabitants vaccinated with two doses. Thus, in front of the representatives of the health authorities and journalists, the vials were destroyed by a bulldozer at a site in the capital Abuja, where they were kept in boxes.

AstraZeneca vials can normally be stored safely for at least six months after the date of manufacture, in designated environments.

Libya, official postponement of elections: the Commission proposes a date of 24 January. Prime Minister Dbeibah returns to office

