Nigeria fans furious over Qatar 2022 elimination tear up pitch

Nigerian fans invaded the pitch and started trashing the pitch after their elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

A FIFA doctoridentified as Joseph Cabungo, died after a large group of Nigerian fans violently entered the field of play. The fans of that country burst in after the end of the last game of playoffs who left Nigeria outside the Qatar World Cup.

According to the first local reports, Kabungo was intended to act as an anti-doping officer in the international football body. He would have died of a heart attack. So far, FIFA has not reported on this fact, assured the newspaper La Nación.

The 1-1 draw with Ghana was not enough for Nigeria to qualify and He was unable to play his fourth consecutive World Cup and the seventh in its history. Such was the frustration of his fans in the abuja stadium that at the end of the duel enraged fans invaded the pitch with the intention of attacking the soccer players and the arbitration team.

When the final whistle blew, the Nigerian fans invaded the field and began to destroy the pitch. They clashed with the police and knocked over the benches.

Ghana fans were later herded outside as several were assaulted in the stands of the grandstand.

Visiting players were forced to run for cover after bottles and other objects were thrown at them.

the wreckage and riots led to the Police disperse angry Nigerian fans with tear gas.

prior to meeting, there were reports of stampede and harassment of amateurs by security agents.

Nigeria had previously qualified for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 tournaments, being the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. his best participation in those three appointments being eliminated in the round of 16 by France.

Look at the riots:

