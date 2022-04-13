Nigeria joins the rivals of the Mexican National Team heading to Qatar 2022

Nigeria could not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, being tied with Ghana in the last match of their tie, and will now be Mexico’s rival in the United States

In addition to the African team, Mexico will also face Ecuadorin the summer, because the South American team will have a tour of USAwith the aim of preparing for the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

Nigeria team in a World Cup qualifier, however they will not go to Qatar 2022. AP

A Ecuador Y Nigeria Uruguay would be added, which will also be in USAon a tour to prepare for the World Cup.

It is expected that Mexico have at least nine prep games before his debut in Qatar 2022. So far, in addition to Ecuador, Nigeria, Uruguayit has been known that a match is negotiated with Brazilwhich has had complications, and the permission of the FIFA to be able to face Argentina.

The Tricolor will face the Albiceleste of Leo Messi, Poland by Lewandowski already Saudi Arabiawhich will also have a friendly match against Ecuador.

The Mexican team You will do much of your preparation in the USA, because it still has to fulfill its commitments signed before SUM. For now, next April 27 he has a friendly against Guatemala.