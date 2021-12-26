Nigeria, one million doses of AstraZeneca destroyed. Details »ILMETEO.it

World

COVID: Nigeria, one million doses of AstraZeneca destroyed. The details

Nigeria destroys one million doses of AstraZeneca because they have expiredThe coronavirus continues to circulate around the world uncontrollably. One of the most sobering news in recent days is that in Africa, more precisely in Nigeria, exactly one million doses of AstraZeneca.

Why was this ignoble gesture done? From Abuja, the Nigerian capital, it was reported that the vaccine doses were delivered by international donors at a near-due date, preventing their rapid redistribution across the country. According to the Nigerian government version, the delivery of the packs of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Great Britain took place in October, but soon afterwards the doctors realized that the deadline was set for November. Thus, in front of the health authorities and journalists, the vials were destroyed by a bulldozer in a site in the capital, where they were kept inside boxes.

Let us remember, as the newspaper also reports Republic, that the African nation in question has a population density of about 206 million inhabitants and has vaccinated just 4 percent of the population with the respective two doses. In addition, in the past two weeks, there has been an increase in cases of Omicron 500 percent off. This is to say that Western countries must do more to help Africa and other emerging areas of the world to fight the pandemic from
Covid.

Therefore, in view of the dramatic situation regarding the substantial increase in infections and the destruction of doses of AstraZeneca, the head of the
National Primary Health Development Agency Nigerian, Faisal Shuaib, who stated: “We have a situation where developed countries produce vaccines and hoard them for themselves, then when they are about to expire they offer to give them to us. For this reason, we have decided not to accept any more donations of this kind“.

