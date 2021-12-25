Sports

Nigeria, the squad for the Africa Cup: there is Osimhen. Also called the Ola Aina grenade

Now it’s official: it’s there too Victor Osimhen in the list of twenty-eight players called up by the Nigerian Federation for the African Cup scheduled for next January and February. The Napoli striker was included in the list together with the grenade Ola Aina, which will therefore be part of the expedition of the Super Eagles for the most anticipated competition on the African continent.

This is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia), John Noble (Enyimba FC), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam);

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes), Leon Balogun (Rangers), Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia), Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor), Jamilu Collins, (Paderborn), Ola Aina (Turin), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) , Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates);

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Kelechi Nwakali (Huesca), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Joe Aribo (Rangers);

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk), Moses Simon (Nantes), Odion Ighalo (AL Shabab Riyadh), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Sadiq Umar (Almeria), Kelechi Iheanacho ( Leicester); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

