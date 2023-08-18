Tricks

Night driving: tricks to not sleep | If you do this, you avoid falling asleep.

Some tips to avoid falling asleep while driving when forced to take a long road trip.

One of the worst nightmares of every motorist accustomed to traveling for many hours on the road, covering very long stretches, is being able to fall asleep while driving.

Several accidents like this happen each year, and unfortunately, it is never easy to prevent them. Also because falling asleep while driving can happen even when you are in the best psychophysical condition possible.

Over the years, various changes have been made to the highway code across Europe, with the aim Do everything you can to prevent this from happening. In England, for example, all motorists are required to always have access to in-car air conditioning during the hottest hours, or when traveling on the road for long hours. The reason?

Legislators and politicians are convinced that a well-ventilated car away from very high temperatures contributes decisively to avoiding that you may fall asleep while driving.

Some little tricks to avoid falling asleep while driving

However, this is an eventuality that can never be completely avoided, especially at night, when visibility decreases and the lack of light induces our bodies to relax. even if we are physically busy.

However, there are some small measures that motorists can take to avoid this phenomenon. For example, eating very often, but never overeating (since in this case it causes drowsiness) can help a lot. If we have to take a long trip overnight, eat some snacks when we stop it will give us the necessary energy to keep our body active.

Keeping the music on also plays an important role so that we don’t get too relaxed.

Keep the radio on and listen to music on the go. has an important role in preventing us from losing attention. That it’s much easier to fall asleep when it’s quiet is certainly no mystery.

Even the obligation imposed by the British should be respected here in Italy. In fact, keep one low temperature in our car, especially on very hot days, it offers us a great help in let’s not let our body relax and thus we will avoid it falling asleep suddenly.

