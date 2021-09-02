Night Hunter: review of the film

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

English from London transplanted to American soil chooses to shoot his first (and so far only) feature film between the United States and Canada, but as if it were set in Alaska, without giving up a protagonist with a British accent.

Night Hunter (or Nomis, touché) is a 2018 thriller directed and written by David Raymond. A weak film with an inexplicably rich cast of big names, even if the talent lies elsewhere, because if the harasser-hunter Ben Kingsley is certainly fun when he is together with his muse and hooker accomplice Eliana Jones, Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci at least they are mortified, especially the last one, capable of many other actor proofs and clearly superior to the other two.

The film premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and is available on Prime Video from October 22 this year.

Is it him or is it not him?

Marshall (Cavill) is a muscular and dark homicide cop, former SWAT and troubled teenager, now a separated father looking for a new relationship with his teenage daughter. With him works a team composed of the profiler Rachel (Daddario), currently married but unhappy, and the commissioner Harper (Tucci), a slave to his work, cynical and comedian.

Their fates intersect with those of Cooper (Kingsley) and Lara (Jones), an irreverent as well as original pair of executioners, during an apparently simple investigation that leads to the swift capture of a brutal rapist (Fletcher), the target of both teams. The problem is that he too is problematic, too much and too much in the wrong way to be the man capable of sowing the terror he is suspected of being the author.

The developments of the story will lead to the emergence of new elements soon and to the occurrence of an escalation of increasingly violent and unpredictable events, up to the resolution of the classic mystery.

Night Hunter, by the Wayans brothers

Night Hunter it starts with the potentially interesting idea of ​​assuming the identity of a psychological thriller “edited upside down”, practically starting with the capture of the culprit, and then becoming a parody of the archetypal film of the genre to which it belongs. A final shape enhanced by grafts stuck to the good on the already very smoky structure on which it rests. Everything is very didactic, everything is very superficial, more than something it just makes little sense. In any case, there is very little credible.

Starting with the protagonist, stereotyped to the maximum both in his role as a gloomy policeman and as an unfriendly father, intent on rebuilding the relationship with his daughter according to trivial mechanisms that are used to face equally trivial obstacles. Not to mention the figure of the wife, when it is good nonexistent, when it is bad it is inconceivable. A woman who cries with emotion when she overhears a “touching” conversation between her ex and daughter, but who then doesn’t even exchange a word with him throughout the film. Also incomprehensible are the figures of the two executioners, who are allowed to do freely what they do without the authorities having to complain, beyond a symbolic pull of the ears, and assuming that it is normal that one of them is a former judge, trained military computer scientist and frequent black market visitor.

Moving towards the center of the plot, that is the interrogation room in which the mystery linked to the story of the arrested person and the veracity of his precarious psychological condition takes shape and then grows, we encounter the embarrassing performances of Daddario and Fletcher and the absolute non credibility of the content of their interviews. In the end we are left with a suspected “paranoid schizophrenia” and “dissociative identity disorder”, precise terms for things never explored on screen. The beauty, however, is when you leave the room and go into the world, where we witness the construction of a pyrotechnic playground mounted with an ax, dark and cold, in which we find shootings, explosions, chases, traffic accidents, disguises, kidnapped babies, lethal gases, hacks, suicide letters and confusing riddles.

Night Hunter it soon becomes a crackling circus devoid of a logical sense in which from the anxiety of getting lost one quickly passes to the boredom of having to find oneself; full of references, citations and useless cinematographic topoi, little and badly developed. Paradoxically, the ending is “saved”, which in its absurdity finds an unsuspected delusional coherence in the madness that is the last half hour of the film. Just think that its peak manages to be neither the epilogue of the villain nor the found of the burning tennis balls, but the shot at the If you leave me I delete you of the character of Cavill, lying on the ice.