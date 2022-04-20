On the recent World Sleep Day there was obviously also talk of insomnia. Highly worrying data emerged concerning our fellow citizens: 1 Italian out of 4 would suffer from insomnia. We are talking about adults and not children and lack of sleep which could be chronic or transient. Figures that have literally doubled in the last few years. Come on, some might say, with everything going on. The best news is the drain on the bills or the increase in the price of everything we buy. Maybe only the soccer shoes are saved because they go on sale. If insomnia is contrasted with headache, it seems incredible, but as this study confirms, it could always be due to the same vitamin. In excess or in defect.

It is also the quality of sleep that worries

Before addressing the actual topic of our article, namely Vitamin B6, let’s also understand the link between the 2 symptoms. Sleeping badly and, maybe even a little, often means then getting up with your head like a beehive. Eating too late and too seasoned could affect digestion and therefore sleep disturbances and migraines the next morning. The more we get older the worse it gets. Another problem that emerged in the studies on our sleep is that 1 out of 3 Italians declare that they negatively affect the day if they sleep little and badly at night. With 8 out of 10 Italians declaring that they wake up at least once in their sleep, never getting a full night of sleep. Here too, worrying figures. Maybe we take advantage of this tip to try to sleep better.

Night insomnia and morning headaches could depend on the lack or abundance of this essential vitamin for our daily life

It prevents aging, helps the brain and defends us from disease. We should use the conditional for all verbs, but this is what emerges from the studies on vitamin B6. Concepts that we can always see in the study we reported. In the vast majority of the supplements we see in advertisements there is this vitamin, an ally of health.

What does it mean not to take it

Not taking it would therefore also expose us to fatigue, weakness and lack of sleep. But since we always remember that we must consult your doctor before taking any supplement, also beware of excesses. Because, this very essential vitamin could cause us severe headaches. This time not caused by fatigue. Night insomnia and morning headache, close and opposite symptoms, but still linked to vitamin B6.

Recommended reading

Other than butter and cured meats, here are the foods that would make cholesterol and triglycerides skyrocket