It may happen that in the morning we wake up with red calves or ankles due to severe itching, which has not made us sleep well. If it was not a venous insufficiency that caused the liquids to flow together, creating the redness and dryness of the skin, which led us to scratch ourselves persistently, we can rest assured. However, when the itch is persistent and widespread and is not related to cheerfulness or rashes, it is best to investigate.

Lymphatic system

Night itching but also cough and breathing difficulties could be caused by a particularly aggressive pathology for our body. It’s called Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it develops in lymphatic tissue, which is present throughout the body. Any organ could get involved. The lymphatic system is a protective barrier from external attacks, so damage to these cells would compromise our ability to defend. This pathology affects 4 out of 100 thousand inhabitants and this data could suggest that we should not worry too much. In Europe, the numbers are changing rapidly and in recent years the percentages of increase exceed 20%. The number of cases in Northern Europe is greater than in all other states on the continent. Provenance is believed to have a greater impact on family history. To date, it is not considered a hereditary disease.

The data are very different when referring to lymphomas in general. In Italy cells and lymphatic glands are often involved in cancer pathologies. There is talk of 15,000 new cases every year, that is 40 per day. To raise awareness, the World Awareness Day was organized and the Italian Lymphoma Foundation continues to develop research projects. Up to now more than 10 thousand people have been involved, unfortunately the incidence of lymphomas from 1975 to today has always been constantly increasing for both men and women.

Night itching but also cough and breathing difficulties could be caused by this pathology which would also lead to fatigue and chest pain

This great commitment of the people who struggle on the front line has led to a reduction in mortality rates and improved treatments available. In the presence of a young patient, the chance of recovery increased to 80%. Usually, before the treatment, the freezing of seminal fluid or ovarian tissue is proposed, even if there is no certainty of the negative involvement of the possibility of procreation. In any case, polychemotherapy and radiotherapy are invasive treatments and at least in the initial stages we try to be conservative. It would not be remote the possibility of contracting cardiovascular diseases or other cancers due to the toxicity of the substances. Thanks to the advances made by research, however, new drugs of biological origin have been developed.