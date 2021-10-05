Kylie Jenner

A man climbed over the fence of the businesswoman’s house and lit several fireworks

Burning night for Kylie Jenner. Wednesday night a man has climbed over there fence of his house and turned on several fires d ‘artifice, giving life to a fireworks display that is not without risks.

The man, whose identity the police did not disclose, initially showed up at the entrance to the villa claiming to have been lost but, after having discussed with the safety, he was gone for good. Shortly after, however, he came back asking about the entrepreneur e climbing over one of the property gates.

At this point he managed to get into the garden and started lighting fireworks. Fortunately the police arrived in minutes, managing to capture it before he could hurt anyone.

Kylie Jenner and repeated episodes

And to think that this, unfortunately, is not an isolated episode: the last one June another man had entered the villa of Kylie Jenner with the intent to declare hers love. On that occasion the police had ascertained that it was one stalker of the star who refused to leave his home, insisting on speaking with the star.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved