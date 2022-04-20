night of record and drama due to the descent on date 16 of the Closing Tournament in Honduras

2022-04-20

Tonight could be a record night for el Royal Spain or salvation for him Real society when the ball begins to roll on matchday 16 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 of the Honduran National League.

The royal ensemble commanded by Hector Vargas, looking to break the streak Olimpia with 10 wins in a row against a Victoria dand Solomon Nazar that strongly threatens to overshadow the party by pointing to the leadership again.

The Argentine strategist is going for his tenth consecutive victory and equaling the 10 wins of Mario Griffin and Edwin Pavon

This meeting will take all the highlights of this date to be played behind closed doors in the Morazan Stadium.

This will not be the only game translated into morbidity and drama, but also the one that will have as its protagonist Real Sociedad receiving Olimpia in it San Jorge de Olanchito Stadium, andthat if the Tocoeños win this game, they would be achieving their salvation from relegation, no matter what happens with Platense before Marathón in Puerto Cortés.

The truth is that the selacios are located in playoff classification positions in box 6 with 19 points, but squeezed in the accumulated table to 8 units of Royal Society Co.n the hope that an opinion of the Appeals Commission favors them regarding the current lawsuit.