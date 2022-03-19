Night Sky the new Prime Video drama arrives on May 20

CULVER CITY, Calif.—March 17, 2022—

Prime Video announced today that the long-awaited Amazon Original series,

night sky

(previously named after

Lightyears

) from Legendary Television, starring Oscar winner Sissy Spacek

(The Old Man and The Gun

) and Oscar winner JK Simmons (

Being the Ricardos

) will premiere its eight exclusive episodes on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on Friday, May 20.

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who years ago discovered a secret chamber hidden in their backyard that inexplicably leads them to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve kept their secret, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen, The Newsreader) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet, quiet existence quickly changes…and the mysterious camera they think they knew so well turns out to be much. more than they could have imagined.

night sky

is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (

Carnival Row, Paper Girls

) and was written by Holden Miller, who is also an executive producer, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen are executive producers, along with Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin.

About Legendary Television :

Legendary Television is a full-service global television leader specializing in financing, developing and producing quality, genre-driven, character-centric projects for multiple platforms. Supporting beloved author stories with renowned talent, Legendary Television’s slate includes: the “reboot” of the classic family adventure series, Lost in Space for Netflix; Carnival Row a fantasy “noir” drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, for Amazon; Pacific Rim: The Black an original “anime” series expanding the story of the two films, for Netflix; and _ the sci-fi drama from JH Wyman and starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, for NBC. Upcoming projects include: Dune: The Sisterhood based on one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time, for HBO Max; the untitled Monsterverse series for Apple TV+; Papergirls based on the best-selling graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan, and night sky a one-hour drama series starring Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons, both for Amazon; the “anime” series Skull Island and tomb Raider both for Netflix; and upcoming international and local language productions: the multinational and multilingual series drops of god based on the hit manga, and the new Portuguese crime drama, Vanda . To learn more, visit: www.legendary.com

