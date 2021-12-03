The body tries to communicate with us in all ways and does so on a daily basis. Let’s try for a moment to think about the mechanism it uses. The organism, in fact, is a perfect machine and if it decides to send messages and communicate with us, it is because perhaps there could be something wrong. In some cases, these signs do not indicate anything worrying but simply an obstacle, like so many, easily surmountable. In other cases, however, he tries to warn us that there is really something wrong and that we should definitely focus our attention on what he is trying to tell us.

Night sweats and weight loss could be the signs of a latent tumor that worries many

Listening to our body and trying in every way to understand its messages is very important to protect our health. Already in our previous article, for example, we explained that in this way our body tries to tell us that the cholesterol levels in our blood are too high. Or, in another article, we described one of the symptoms that could indicate the presence of a brain tumor. Today we continue our list, highlighting two other symptoms that could indicate the onset of a lymphoma. In fact, night sweats and weight loss could be the signs of a latent tumor that worries many.

Burkitt’s lymphoma, here are some of the symptoms that could be the alarm bells

The disease we are talking about today is Burkitt’s lymphoma and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità talks about it in depth. Lymphomas, in general, are tumors that, specifically, originate from the cells found in the lymph nodes, bone marrow and spleen and are of various types. Burkitt’s, precisely, originates in B lymphocytes and one of its characteristics is the speed with which it spreads. This lymphoma manifests itself in several ways and involves a number of symptoms that we shouldn’t ignore. Among these, as already specified, we see precisely night sweats and weight loss that we cannot in any way explain.

But obviously these two signals alone do not count for anything. Together with them, in fact, we should find, for example, an increase in the volume of the jaw if this is the area in which the tumor is formed. Alternatively, there may be enlargement of the lymph nodes in the armpits, groin and neck, severe pain in the abdominal area, the onset of fever or severe fatigue that seems to be constant. But even if we were to see all of these symptoms, let’s not be alarmed and diagnose nothing on our own. In fact, all we should do is consult our trusted doctor. He will certainly be able to tell us what to do and whether we should be worried or not.

