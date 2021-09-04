Night Teeth: images from the Netflix movie | Cinema

Netflix has released the first images of, vampire movie starring Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. coming to the platform this fall.

Directed by Adam Randall (I see you), the project follows the story of Benny (Lendeborg Jr.) a college student who finds himself chauffeuring two party girls between social events in Los Angeles. Soon, however, the boy discovers that the parties to which he accompanies the girls are hiding something gory. One night quickly takes a turn for the worse when Benny finds himself in the midst of a war between rival vampire clans.

The cast also includes Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry.

The film will be available on the streaming platform from 20 October.

You can see the images below:

SOURCE: Collider