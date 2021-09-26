Night Teeth, Megan Fox a sexy vampire in the new Netflix movie | Trailer

The vampires are about to return to Netflix (but have they ever gone?) With a new film dedicated to the immortal genre. Is called Night Teeth, the cast includes Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney in the role of sexy-vampire and will arrive on the streaming service starting from 20 October. Need to know more? At first glance we are faced with yet another modern and particularly glamorous reinterpretation of the vampire universe, but let’s see what has emerged so far.

As shown in the trailer, the story revolves around Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) a driver who finds himself dealing with two girls who will soon turn out to be bloodsuckers who are part of a secret society. Fortunately for him, they will immediately take a liking to him by defending him in a series of dangerous situations, and we stop here and let you enjoy the first video sequences.

Night Teeth is directed by Adam Randal and written by Brent Dillon, while the production is handled by Vincent Gatewood, Charles Morrison and Ben Pugh. In addition to Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, in the cast we find other actors such as Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig.

Before leaving you to the official trailer of Night Teeth we remind you that on September 25th there will be the Netflix event dedicated to fans and called TUDUM. during which numerous upcoming productions will be unveiled, directly from the most important protagonists. Definitely an appointment not to be missed for all fans of the streaming service.