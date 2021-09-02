Night Teeth, Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney vampire in Netflix horror

It will certainly be among the next films Halloween, as far as the release of the October 20 you aim to anticipate it, but Netflix’s new horror thriller will surely have more than one reason to attract viewers. Directed by Adam Randall (I See You, iBoy), Night Teeth fits fully into the ‘Vampire’ genre, not without the inevitable winks that the announcement of the presence of Megan Fox And Sydney Sweeney in the cast.

The two charming actresses will stand side by side Jorge Lendeborg Jr., called to interpret Benny, a college student looking to make some extra money by being a Los Angeles party driver. Even if they shouldn’t be the two mysterious women he finds himself driving around for an evening where he will discover different parties than he was used to. In fact, the night takes a rather bloody turn, and when his passengers reveal their true nature, he will have to fight to be able to survive until dawn. An apparently simple premise, which however hides a possible war in progress for the territory between rival vampire clans, in which our Benny will find himself blocked.

The photos posted anticipate something of the mood and actors involved in the cast, which is complemented by Alfie Allen from game of Thrones And Alexander Ludwig from Vikings. Specifically, we see Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) flirting with poor Benny getting him into trouble. Fox and Sweeney are instead standing behind Allen, beautiful and threatening, perhaps accomplices in achieving a common goal. More likely about to surprise us.