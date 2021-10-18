Night Teeth: Megan Fox is a sexy vampire in the Netflix horror trailer

Megan Fox in the cast of the adventurous vampire movie Night Teeth, arriving on Netflix on October 20, the first images of the trailer.

The first trailer action horror Netflix vampire Night Teeth shows Megan Fox as a sexy vampire. The Adam Randall-directed film shows what happens to a chauffeur on a night he’ll never forget when two discerning female passengers (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) jump into his car and promise an endless night of partying.

Night Teeth also stars Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig of Vikings and Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry and Raúl Castillo. Playing the driver Benny is Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

As the night progresses, Benny realizes the increasingly eccentric behavior of the two passengers and his evening will soon turn into a hellish nightmare when the young man realizes that the two women are actually vampires, out for a while. night of hunting, blood, beatings and … vampire gang fighting. Of course, Benny doesn’t take the situation too well, even if he is forced to keep leading the pair around. But judging from that hand injury we glimpse in the trailer, maybe Benny will have more than just a chauffeur job to look after when his night is over.

Night Teeth lands on Netflix on October 20th.