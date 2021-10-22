Night Teeth, review of the new Netflix thriller-teen drama starring Megan Fox

Night Teeth and the new stylish thriller-teen drama, directed by Adam Randall (I see you), available on Netflix from October 20. Interpreted by Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Bumblebee), from Raúl Castillo, by the singer and actress Disney Debby Ryan, from Lucy Fry (Bright), from Megan Fox and from an excellent Alfie Allen (Game of thrones), which certainly does not need too many presentations, we find ourselves faced with a stylish and bright product, full of neon lights and modern night atmospheres, which can almost be compared to the hectic scenario of a video game set in the everyday life of a lively and vital city.

Being now in the middle of the Halloween period, Night Teeth, with his theme vampire, will catapult you into one Los Angeles nocturnal ed aesthetically sparkling, action-paced, teenage drama and a pinch of suspense who, however, will be a bit of the sacrificial victim of the film.

The plot of Night Teeth

Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is a college student with a passion for music and dreams of someday becoming a famous DJ; lives with his grandmother and the mysterious stepbrother Jay (Raúl Castillo), freelance driver of VIPs and important personalities. That night, however, it will be Benny who will replace his stepbrother at work, who will see him accompany two irrepressible but particular girls, Blair (Debby Ryan) e Zoe (Lucy Fry) on one route step-by-step to participate in numerous parties located in multiple locations in the city.

What Benny doesn’t know, however, is that he will find himself accompanying those who, in reality, are vampire hired by a gang leader for prevail over the territories and on the other vampire gangs, discovering that his half-brother also hides a secondary activity: that of guardian of humanity. From this moment on, Benny will find himself in the midst of hand-to-hand battles, between vampire bites and blood, without missing, however, a love at first sight from the shades teen-drama with one of the two extravagant vampires; Benny will have to, then try to survive to the hustle and bustle carrying out the job of driver of the stepbrother, while the latter is engaged in the defense of the city.

It could have worked, but …

Night Teeth is a light and unpretentious product, suitable for a young audience, although some plot themes, such as territorialism and the clashes between gangs, are mostly aimed at aaudience more mature and adult. Particularly noteworthy is the photography which, combined with the editing of the sequences, evokes the feeling of active nightlife, wild parties and slightly exaggerated atmospheres, with a bright color palette and, at the same time, give it dramatic shades.

The actors work well: each of them manages to represent their character in an excellent way, without falling into the banal but evoking an atmosphere from teen-drama 90’s which unfortunately will prevail over important aspects of the film that would have been better investigated. There plot, in fact, it was written in a manner too hasty and the frenetic pace from Night Teeth is nothing more than a continuous crescendo of situations which, however, are revealed roughly in the first half hour of the film, which makes predictable and somewhat obvious the epilogue of all the events.

Too much meat on the fire, therefore, already in the first part of the film: the viewer finds himself bombarded with information revealed in a hurry, perhaps for point out the background of the characters and of the sequences narrated, but which eventually come sacrificed to give more importance to the sentimental story that is created between the two protagonists, factor that affects the final yield of the product, transforming it from a thriller with sentimental elements a love-story in all and for all. Good change of course of the protagonist, Benny, who acquires greater character in the second part of the film, but that it is not enough to clarify the doubts that, up to that point, assail the viewer.

Loading... Advertisements

Finally, it is present some twist but nothing too striking: the vampire theme is addressed as in any other mid-range themed product (and no, this time no comparison to Twilight, I promise! On the other hand we have already done it in the review of Black as Night, which you can retrieve on This Page) and, due to the too blatant script, the ending of Night Teeth it completely loses its importance, as an attentive spectator with a not particularly critical eye can guess without too many problems the ending of the film.

Calm is the virtue of the strong

In conclusion, Night Teeth looks like a well shot product, with the presence of both positive and negative elements but unfortunately, a little because of the plot told superficially, a little for the Issues addressed and then completely overturned without the viewer having time to realize it, he completely loses his spirits due to the haste in recounting the events of the film. A haste that completely cuts the emphasis of the film and that makes a product terribly obvious which, if told in the right way, he would surely have left that little bit extra to the viewer. And that he could have given more space to Megan Fox, unfortunately present only for a few moments of the film.

2021 was a very special year as far as the cinema scene is concerned: productions that were slow, numerous products stopped and then resumed, but for a period now it seems instead that normality is returning and there are numerous products that are coming out on streaming platforms which have now become of fundamental and frequent use in our homes. Launch a product written in a hasty and almost detached way, as happened for Night Teeth, could lead users of these streaming services to underestimate the products distributed exclusively for thehome video present in the catalogs and detract from the quality of these productions.

With this comment, of course, we are not rejecting this movie, also because we have also highlighted positive aspects, however we are convinced that with the passage of time, streaming products will increase more and more and it will be up to the various productions to look for the best way to tell stories that involve the viewer more and more, without leaving this sense of doubt at the end of the viewing, also because no one can afford to define a product as ugly or beautiful because it would be a matter of taste, but when a film, like Night Teeth, has all the credentials to be a technically good product, it’s a shame to see it wasted like this.

Conclusions

In conclusion, Night Teeth it is roughly an enjoyable product, more for teenagers than for adults and we remind you that it has been available since last October 20 on Netflix, then you can go and retrieve it immediately on the platform. If you are not yet a regular visitor to the “big red N” platform, you can always subscribe by following this link.