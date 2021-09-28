News

Night Teeth: trailer, plot and cast of the Netflix movie with Megan Fox

Who still has the perturbing man-eater of Jennifer’s Body must not lose Night Teeth. Megan Fox returns to horror in the film by Adam Randall (the director of I See You, iBoy And Level Up) outgoing on October 20 on Netflix. The queen of goth’n’sex has a small part in this “vampire movie” designed especially for Halloween, but at least the outline arouses some curiosity.

Night Teeth: plot and cast of the Netflix movie

The plot of Night Teeth builds on Benny’s bustling nightlife (Jorge Lendeborg Jr., the Nick of Yours, Simon), a college student who chauffeurs to make ends meet. One evening, despite himself, Benny hosts two beautiful, mysterious and provocative girls on board his car: Blaire (Debby Ryan, the Patty of Insatiable) and Zoe (Lucy Fry, Giant Star in Godfather of Harlem).


As soon as the night kicks in, the young driver makes a terrifying discovery: Blaire and Zoe are two bloodthirsty vampires. Not only that: in Los Angeles there is a dangerous sect, a real secret society of bloodsuckers that controls the city. Over the course of a very long shift, waiting for day to come, Benny is catapulted into a cryptic and dark underworld with a mission he never imagined: to help the “Guardians of humanity“to save the” city of Angels “from a massacre.

A close-up of Jorge Lendeborg Jr. in a scene from the movie Night Teeth

Night Teeth: Megan Fox boss of vampires

In the cast of Night Teeth, together with Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy of Game of Thrones), Raúl Castillo And Alexander Ludwig, obviously stands out the presence of Megan Fox in the role of a provocative vampire to say the least sensual. The actress became one of the sexiest women in the world thanks to Transformers has taken a liking to the genre: soon we will admire it “as you have never seen it before” (word of director Tom DeNucci to Bloody Disgusting) in the slasher Johnny and Clyde.

Produced by Vincent Gatewood, Charles Morrison and Ben Pugh, Night Teeth is written by newcomer Brent Dillon and has a budget of $ 21.7 million. Here is the official trailer, full of glamor, trendy nightclubs, neon lights and rivers of blood fluids: a perfect atmosphere for Halloween.

