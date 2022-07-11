Night without elimination: Three return to La Academia

MEXICO CITY.- After an exciting night for judges Ana Bárbara, Arturo López Gavito, Lola Cortes and Horacio Villalobos, who applauded most of the participants this Sunday night, The academy He had several surprises at the end of his concert this weekend.

The first was to bring back one of the eliminated participants, through a dynamic of voting by the public, which through a code could decide which participant returned to The Academy.

The winner was the participant Zunio, originally from Ecuador, who, according to the production, led the voting and got a place to be back at the home of the reality show.

However, this was only the first surprise, since due to the high participation of the public, according to the director of this edition Alexander Acha, there would be more news and it was the return of Eduardo born in Mexico who by a small percentage was in second polling place to return to the reality show.

Finally, by agreement with the committee of The academyAlexander announced the return of a third participant, this time it was Isabela, who had only been eliminated on Saturday and came in third place in the public vote, returning to the contest.

This is how the group of 9 participants was formed who will continue to compete to reach the end of the 20 years of The academybecause due to the high participation of the public this Sunday night there was no eliminated participant.

The most emotional moment of the Academy

The most emotional moment of the Sunday concert in The academy Andrés de Sonora offered it, interpreting the theme of the rock band “El tri” entitled “Sad love song”, an interpretation that left the critics panel open-mouthed.

“I am a friend of Alejandro Lora, and I love this song, but you achieved something that had never been done with this song, you managed to hear it sung,” said Arturo López Gavito.

Who also indulged in flattery in the reality show it was the so-called iron judge Lola Corteswhich not only applauded Andrés’ interpretation, but also emphasized how good he looked even losing coherence in his words.

“I had never seen Lola Cortes As I am seeing it now, you even made our iron judge stutter, ”Yahir told the participant Andrés.

Now with nine participants, The academy It will continue normally on Monday through its 24-hour broadcast on the YouTube and TikTok platforms.