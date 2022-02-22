Nightbirde, ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant, dies of cancer

The day Sofía Vergara was diagnosed with cancer 1:05

(CNN) — Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde who gained a legion of fans after being a contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

“We, his family, are devastated by his unimaginable loss and passing,” the Marczewski family said in a statement, provided by NBC.

Marczewski battled cancer for four years and died on February 19, his family said.

The singer caught the attention of many after she performed an impressive audition last year on “America’s Got Talent,” performing an original song called “It’s OK.” During her performance, she revealed to the judges that she was battling cancer that had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver. She impressed Judge Simon Cowell with his optimism and determination.

“You can’t wait for life to stop being difficult to decide to be happy,” he told the judges.

Cowell awarded Marczewski a coveted “golden bell”, advancing her to the next round of the competition.

He eventually had to drop out, but during a virtual interview aired on the show, Marczewski said it was “beautiful to see the world welcome that song into its own dark night.”

“Your voice, your story and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the ‘AGT’ family. Rest in peace, Jane,” the show said in a statement to CNN.

Host Terry Crews and judge Heidi Klum also paid tribute on their own social media accounts.

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion, even if the joke was about her,” her family added. “Her enduring legacy of hers will be the gift of hope she gave to so many of hers through her music and the strength of hers that she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for the messages of love and support from her”.