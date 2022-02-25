Nightbirde of “America’s Got Talent” dies of cancer

the young singer Nightbirdewho made an impact last year with his story of strength in the fight against Cancer in the program ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT), died of this terrible disease at the age of 31.

In June of the year 2021, the star made the fearsome cry Simon Cowell on audition granting him the precious GoldenBuzzer for his interpretation of the theme “It’s okay”based on your own experience.

The contestant, whose real name was Jane Marczewskiparticipated in the reality show in 2021, but was forced to withdraw from the competition in August after his Cancer “it will get worse”. he passed away eight months then.

According to TMZ, his death occurred on Sunday, February 20, while he was receiving treatment for the disease.

The founding judge of AGT, Simon Cowelldedicated an emotional tribute to her with the photo of the day of her audition dressed in a black blouse and white pants, smiling and radiating optimism.

“Heartbreaking news to hear about Nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She had a huge impact on AGT and in the world, his courage was incredible and his determination to fight this terrible disease was remarkable. Rest in peace Jane. I’m sending my love to his family.”were Simon’s words.

Similarly, the presenter of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews, confirmed the news and paid tribute writing: “We are saddened to learn of the death by @_nightbirde. Our condolences go out to his family and closest friends at this difficult time. We love you, Nightbirde”.

The day that Nightbirde made her cry with her story and original song

“We love you. Rest in peace @_nightbirde,” Judge Heidi Klum wrote on her Instagram story.

The newspaper El Independiente reports that Marczewski was diagnosed for the first time with Cancer breast in 2017, and then the disease spread to his lungs, spine and liver.

Doctors told him in 2019 that he only had three months to live, but the singer lived another three years.

When he first auditioned for America’s Got Talent, Marczewski told the judges that he had a two percent chance of survivingbut added that “two percent is not zero percent.”

The song he performed ‘It’s OK’ (It’s okay) went viral in much of the world. This original song was written about her struggle to survive. The emotion invaded the judges and Simon Cowell he pressed the gold button that gave him a direct pass to the semi-final.

His audition video has amassed over 39 million views on YouTube.

Spanish translation of his theme “It’s okay”.

“I am very sad to announce that I will not be able to continue this season of AGT ”, he wrote at the time before the sadness of many fans in mid-2021. “Life does not always give breaks to those who deserve it, but we already knew that”, he added Jane Marczewski.

His last Instagram post was five weeks ago in which he admitted that his health situation was being “pretty brutal”.

“But this is a photo of me from last week where I felt pretty, alive, awake, human and real,” she wrote. “I was missing that. We’re all a little lost and that’s fine.”

“Your voice, your story and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the family ‘AGT‘. Rest in peace, Jane,” the show said in a statement sent to CNN.