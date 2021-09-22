Nightbooks: Netflix dark fantasy review

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

Paraphrasing the writer Carlo Castellaneta, there is an opening between the magical world and that of living men. A place where these two universes meet: the opening is there, “It opens and closes like a door in the wind”. A door that is a possible escape route. The protagonists of No.ightbooks – Tales of fear, the American dark fantasy with bite directed by David Yarovesky, based on the horror fantasy novel of the same name written by JA White.

Nightbooks follows the adventures of a child prodigy of the horror genre, who spends his time writing terrifying stories. Her story is set in the Big Apple, in a haunted house inhabited by repulsive creatures (magical plants, monstrous eggs), a blue-eyed cat and an “adorable”, eccentric and perverse witch, who in style (for the truth less bon ton) recalls the sexy muse of Burton, Eva Green. The new original movie Netflix is available for viewing on the streaming platform from 15 September 2021.

Nightbooks, a horror story in the presence of the witch of Hänsel and Gretel

The protagonists of Nightbooks, Alex and Yasmin, revive the unreality of the famous fairy tale in a modern way Brothers Grimm Hansel and Gretel. Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a child who loves to write scary stories. Through his writings he wants to scare his classmates, who instead do not understand the hidden charm behind these scary stories. For friends, Alex is just weird. The young man is isolated, so to feel “normal” he decides to stop his greatest passion. But immediately afterwards he is captured by a haunted apartment which travels around the world, attracting children. In the magic house he finds another little prisoner named Yasmin (Lidya Jewett) useful to the hostess (the witch) to cook and clean up. Natacha is a sui generis turquoise-haired witch, as charming as a blue fairy (Krysten Ritter). Ironic, treacherous and perverse. For a mysterious reason she asks Alex (on pain of the child’s death) to tell her a horror story every night before going to bed. During the day the little protagonist can spend all his time writing in a library, one of the mysterious places in the apartment, focusing on his stories. Alex and Yasmin try to devise a plan to escape Natacha. But will the story have a happy ending?

Pursuing one’s passions, however strange they may seem

Nightbooks he has a moving story in his gift, because if only Alex didn’t like writing scary stories, he would be normal in the eyes of others, and never again alone. But is it really convenient to accept and join the norms? The new Netflix film makes us reflect on current events, on a world in which differences tend to flatten. Diversity that should instead be fully implemented, considering the aspirations of each one. Because you have to surround yourself with authentic friends, and pursue your passions, “However strange they may appear on the outside”. Yasmin gives her friend a notebook, a symbol of sincere friendship, with the words: “remains a strange narrator“. But even the witch understands the uniqueness of little Alex. “There is something about you that baffles me narrator”, says Natacha. There is this wonderful darkness dancing in your brain… you should be happy about it, and instead you try to escape it, why?“.

The story of Nightbooks proceeds by taking a step into reality and one into the scary world imagined by Alex, the one that substantiates his horror stories

The story of Nightbooks proceeds by taking a step into reality and one into the scary world imagined by Alex, the one that substantiates his horror stories, which on the small screen are represented in an exemplary way, through suggestive and beautiful animated images with a scarlet background. You notice the work behind the make-up and costumes of the characters who act in surreal landscapes that drag and kidnap the viewer as in a visual ecstasy. The frame shown above shows the scene of a story in which a magician sends children to extract jewels from the jaws of a monster. But he doesn’t decide to kill the beast, rather to sacrifice the little ones, and use a sleep potion to make her fall asleep, thus continuing to enrich herself mercilessly.

Nightbooks: a story that works and makes the viewer travel on an interdimensional plane

The film works from the start. It is part of horror works suitable for the whole family. It makes the viewer travel on an interdimensional plane in which direction, acting, photography and sound contribute together to create the right dose of emotion to proceed with the vision. Nightbooks it has a predictable and subdued open ending in which you could have done much better, but, despite this last note out of time, it manages to keep the rhythm, to create suspense, to terrify. And to amaze without bloodshed, but with plot points! And the credit is not only due to the script written by Mikki Daughtry and from Tobias Iaconis. Above all of a directing work that summarizes everything, which makes you feel the jolts and flaps (even interior) of the characters who move in the scenographies treated in the essentials, but perfect in their dark enchantment.