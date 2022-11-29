‘Nightbreakers’ and ‘Vesper’, winners of the sixth edition of Maniatic, Manises Fantastic Film Festival

VALENCIA, 27 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The short film ‘Nightbreakers’ and the feature film ‘Vesper’ have been winners of the sixth edition of Maniatic, the Manises International Fantastic Film Festival.

The awards ceremony was held this Saturday at the La Beneficencia Cultural Center, in the closing ceremony that has put an end to one of the most successful editions of the public so far.

Maniatic took place this year at the Cines Babel in Valencia, due to the reforms that are being carried out at the Auditori Germanies in the Valencian town of Manises, the usual venue for this festival, the festival organization has reported in a statement.

In this edition, the award for best short film has gone to ‘Nightbreakers’, by the Spanish directors Gabriel Campoy and Guillem Lafoz, also authors of the script. In this short, a group of people lumber through a labyrinth of tunnels in the urban underground.

The protagonists are breaking the absolute darkness with the lanterns that they carry attached to their bodies, in baroque costumes loaded with batteries and lights of many kinds. On their journey they will have to face the dangers that lurk in the dark and, what is worse, themselves.

For its part, the award for best feature film went to the Belgian production ‘Vesper’, directed by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper. Set in a dystopian future after the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her paralyzed father, meets a mysterious woman with a secret that forces Vesper to use her wits, strength, and… his bio-hacking skills to fight for the possibility of a future.

OTHER AWARDS

In addition to the two main awards, Maniatic has handed out other awards in different categories. Thus, the best director has been for the American Eli Powers, author of ‘Skin & Bone’, a short starring Amanda Seyfried, who has also received the award for Best Photography.

‘Don’t Go where I can’t find you’, an Irish production, received a Special Mention from the jury and the Best Screenplay award went to the French short film ‘You’re dead’, Helen.

As for the performances, the award for best actress has gone to Marie Ruane (‘Don’t Go’), and the award for best actor has been delivered ex aequo to Michael Socha (‘Edicius’), and Laurent Capelluto (‘ Essential’).

The American production ‘The Following Year’ has been recognized with the Best FX award, while the Belgian ‘Transfer’ has received the special jury prize.

The public has also delivered its verdict and awarded the Spanish feature film ‘La paradox de Antares’, by Luis Tinoco, and the French short film ‘King of sea’.

JURY

The jury for the sixth edition of Maniatic is made up of professionals from different trades related to cinema: the actor Fernando Albizu, the also actor Gorka Lasaosa, the screenwriter Sofía Cuenca, the Valencian makeup artist -seven times winner of the Goya for best makeup- – José Quetglás, the producer Lorenza Tuan, and the illustrator and comic author Laura Pérez Granel.

Sofía Cuenca has stated that in the selection of shorts “there has been a quality of cinema, of a true feature film; I am a great fan of everything that I have been able to see in this festival”.

Likewise, José Quetglás has assured that there has been “a fairly high evaluation”, as well as “a great consensus when it comes to rewarding the works”. “We start from the premise that all the works are extraordinarily good because they are made with enthusiasm, and feature films are the same”, he highlighted.

The actor Fernando Albizu has affirmed that Maniatic “is a wonderful festival, capable of attracting high quality works; it has been difficult to decide who won each prize, but in the end a consensus has been reached”.

MORE THAN 800 ATTENDEES

The ten screening sessions and the closing gala have attracted more than 800 spectators to the Maniatic festival proposal. In this regard, the director of the contest, Víctor Palacios, has been “very satisfied” with this year’s edition, “Both for the quality of the work and for the high attendance of the public.”

“The change to Valencia has been noticed, there has been a more regular influx of public and we have broken the occasional attendance record”, he pointed out, noting that “in the projections of the feature films there has been much more attendance than the year past”.

Along the same lines, he added that “all the short film sessions have exceeded one hundred attendees and this Friday room 3 of the Cines Babel, with 150 seats, was bursting”. “People have appreciated the fact that we came to Valencia, it seems that they liked it a lot and they have accepted the proposal with great warmth”, he concluded.

The celebration of Maniatic is sponsored by the Manises City Council and the Institut Valencià de Cinematografía (IVAC).